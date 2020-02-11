GVCC to hold 24th Annual United Valley Business Banquet

The Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce will be bringing together members of the Valley area business community once again for the 24th Annual United Valley Business Banquet.
The March 18 event will be held at the Best Western Grand Victorian Inn and feature the theme of “2020, What’s Your Vision?” The evening will begin with a social mixer from 5 to 6:30 p.m. featuring music from Mike Lucey and sponsored by The Grille at the Train Station.
Awards will be presented by the Athens, Sayre, and Waverly business associations along with the 2019 Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce Businessperson of the Year Award, which will be presented by last year’s winner Kim Mastrantonio.
The GVCC provided the following bios for this year’s Businessperson of the Year finalists:
Derrick Hall, Greater Valley EMS: Hall was named the fourth executive director for Greater Valley EMS in July 2015. In this position, he serves as the CEO and the Chief of the organization. He joined GVEMS in 1998 as a junior member and has served in a variety of volunteer and staff positions since that time, including as a staff EMT, paramedic, and rescue officer. Hall served as the deputy chief/operations manager from September 2012 to December 2013 and as interim executive director from December 2013 through July 2015. Prior to that position, Hall was the regional training coordinator for the Bradford-Susquehanna EMS Council. He maintains certification as a nationally registered paramedic and dual state certification as a paramedic in Pennsylvania and New York. Hall is a certified rescue technician and a public safety SCUBA diver. he is active as an EMS educator and has been a Pennsylvania Department of Health EMS instructor since 2007. Hall is a native of Athens and currently resides in Sayre. He is also an active member of the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company.
Jeff Paul, Jeff Paul Plumbing, Heating & Electric: Paul is the owner of Jeff Paul Plumbing & Heating located in Sayre, which has been in business for over 40 years. He has been a member of the Sayre Rotary for 24 years serving as president twice and working on many of their community projects over the years. He is currently serving on the Salvation Army board and helping with the renovations of their church at its new location. As a member of the Bradford County Regional Arts board, he has helped to keep the Sayre Theatre functioning. He enjoys volunteering at the Sayre Area School for musicals and concession stands among other things, and he’s involved in career days at the Athens schools. He has supported Sayre’s fall fireworks since its conception and has worked on a long list of projects through the years. In the past, through Rotary, he has hosted many foreign exchange students. He was a Boy Scout and served as an adult leader for more than 20 years. He is always willing to help someone in need.
Mary (Hallett) Sobol, Red Door Thrift Store and Community Center: Sobol is the executive director of the Tioga County Open Door Mission and the Red Door Thrift Store and Community Center in Waverly. Several years ago, when Sobol realized that almost half of the Mission’s clients were from Waverly and there was not a presence there, she opened the Red Door, a rather upscale shopping boutique in the front and a warm, friendly spot in the back for coffee, music and friendship. There are many recovery meetings held there. She was instrumental in the opening of the Red Door Food Pantry, Lockwood Food Pantry, transitional housing in Owego for Men in Recovery and Cool to Recover Program. In the fall, she organizes the backpack program for over 500 students in Owego and Waverly, giving out new backpacks filled with school supplies. She has previously served on the Waverly Village Board as vice president and as police commissioner; volunteered with Hospice; served as Waverly Business Association vice president and as an officer for the Waverly Library Board of Directors. Sobol was awarded Woman of the Year from Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She lives in Waverly with her husband. She has four children and three grandchildren.
Chuck Carver will serve as the evening’s master of ceremonies, with motivational speaker and author Peter Wallin as guest speaker.
The program begins at 6:30 p.m. with a dinner of delmonico steak and chicken breast in white wine cream sauce, salad, potatoes, vegetables, rolls, and dessert. The evening will also feature a silent auction and cash bar throughout.
Tickets are $40 for GVCC members and $45 for non-members, and must be purchased by March 11.
For more information, contact Eleanor Hill at (607) 249-6192 or email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.