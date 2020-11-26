GVCC to host 12th Annual Auction virtually

It’s almost time for the 12th Annual Auction hosted by the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Due to the pandemic, this year’s auction will be held online only. Bidding starts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and will close at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13.
Chamber President Sue Williams stated, “The chamber has hosted the auction for many years and always donates a portion of the proceeds. Because of the contributions from many businesses, we have been able to give over $24,000 back to our community.”
This year, proceeds from the “Buckets of Cheer” will be donated The Child Hunger Outreach Partners, better known as CHOP. Their mission is to end childhood hunger in the United States and create an entire generation that doesn’t know hunger. With an office located in Towanda, locally they serve all schools in Bradford County.
Chamber Executive Director Eleanor Hill stated, “We feel all the groups and organizations we have donated to in the past are vital to the growth and well-being of our area and we are happy to be able to contribute to them.”
Past donations have been awarded to the Valley Food Pantry, the Salvation Army Food Pantry, Greater Valley EMS, Animal Care Sanctuary, Bradford County Humane Society, Stray Haven Animal Shelter, Sayre Historical Society, Susquehanna River Archeological Center, Tioga Point Museum, The Bridge of Penn York Valley Churches, Tioga County Open Door Mission/Red Door Mission, The Waverly Historical Society Museum, Valley ADE, Round Top Parks and Recreation, Richard L. Bentley Community Park located at South Waverly Borough Hall and Friends of Valley Playland.
The top items for the 12th Annual Auction are an $800 advertising package from Wiggle 100/95 The Bridge; $500 in Valley Gift Certificates from the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce; $250 in Valley Gift Certificates from Guthrie and $100 in Valley Gift Certificates from Century 21/Jackson Real Estate; $400 advertising package from Valley Sports Report; a ladies diamond pendant from The Jewelry Repair Shop; table and four chairs; a Huntington brass bathroom faucet from Rynone Kitchen and Bath; a dozen screen printed T-shirts from WJ Sporting Goods; Milwaukee combo drill kit from Croft Lumber; a fire ring with grill made with recycled materials by Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority; a bistro print framed and matted from Spencer’s Art and Framing; a birthday pool party from The Comfort Inn and Suites; a pair of lamps from Jay Carpet One; a fitness membership gift basket from Journey Fitness; Vera Bradley Weekender Classic Bag from Blue Bag Boutique; 39 gift baskets, 40 gift certificates and much, much more with over 90 items in all. Additional items can be found at https://donnieinghamauctions.hibid.com/catalog/249533/gvcc-holiday-auction/.
Ingham Auctions will be hosting the sale and participants will have to set up an online account with hibid. Participants must secure bids with a credit card, but can pay with cash, check or card during pick up. Pick up and payments processed for items will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14.Those who are unable to pick up at these times can contact the chamber office to make arrangements.
For more information, call the chamber office at (607) 249-6192 or email to gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.
