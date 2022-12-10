CANTON — As Canton area residents go about their lives, working tough jobs and accumulating stress, some may be looking for ways to relieve some of that stress. Thanks to a business that just opened its doors in July, they now have one more avenue to pursue that goal: Hailey’s Place.

The place is Hailey Wesneski’s, a 2019 graduate of Canton Area Jr/Sr High School who is hoping to make people feel better.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.