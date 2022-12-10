CANTON — As Canton area residents go about their lives, working tough jobs and accumulating stress, some may be looking for ways to relieve some of that stress. Thanks to a business that just opened its doors in July, they now have one more avenue to pursue that goal: Hailey’s Place.
The place is Hailey Wesneski’s, a 2019 graduate of Canton Area Jr/Sr High School who is hoping to make people feel better.
“It’s not good for business, but I sincerely want people to leave here feeling better. I want to know I tried my best to help them,” Wesneski asserted.
Wesneski is a licensed massage therapist who was trained at the Massage Academy of the Poconos in Stroudsburg. There, she learned all the basics of massage therapy and wellness. She is skilled in Swedish massages, which are good for relaxing, as well as deep tissue massages. Her training included Thai style-massages, and she can make use of hot stones and essential oils to give any customer a wide array of treatment options.
“A lot of people around here work in manual labor so they come in with stiff necks and backs,” Wesneski explained. “And less labor intensive jobs can still strain your back if you don’t have perfect posture.”
Hailey took over her location in July, an office space she shares with local chiropractor Dr. Darren Wascher, and has spent the last six months getting her name out to locals. She reports that she’s starting to form a dedicated group of regular customers who typically schedule appointments once a month, sometimes once every two weeks.
Her most popular option provided is a simple Swedish massage, which can help with relaxation and typically lasts about an hour. A relaxation massage may sound like a luxury, but increasingly mental health and stress are coming to the forefront of our society. Many studies in teenagers and adults show Americans feel increasingly more anxious, depressed, and isolated. A well timed massage can be a difference maker in making sure the stressors of life don’t pile up too high.
Hailey said she’s learned a lot since she started, even just basic business skills like advertisement. She plans on expanding her massage and wellness skills as well to better serve the community.
“I want to get certified in reflexology and cupping and pregnancy massage as well. I want to eventually do it all,” she exclaimed.
Her current massage room is a cozy affair, with a speaker playing calming music, paintings on the wall, and an essential oil diffuser to help bring it all together. She is planning on offering a new service toward the beginning of the new year, but doesn’t want to spoil the surprise just yet.
Hailey is typically in her office 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and stays till 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays to catch people needing a break after work. Those looking to schedule an appointment can call at (570) 627-0358, or after hours they can schedule a time on her website massagetherapy14.square.site. A typical one-hour Swedish massage is $60, but prices vary based on services customers wish for. And for the holiday season, she’s selling gift cards for the hour-long Swedish sessions at her location at 15 Troy Street in Canton, just up the street from Baldwin’s Hardware.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.