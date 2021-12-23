Hamilton Liberty LLC, a Cogentrix Operated Company, donated $2,000 to each of the following local organizations this holiday season: C.H.O.P., Child Hunger Outreach Partners, Dani Ruhf. With their donation they will be able to provide 12,000 meals. In the C.H.O.P. photo (bottom), from left to right, are Administrative Manager Jennifer Hafner, General Manager Brian Zechman, Dani Ruhf, Operations Manager Chris Ruhf. Towanda Public Library, Katie Patton. With their donation they will make repairs and renovations to the library. In the library photo (middle), from left to right, are Zechman, Patton, and Chris Ruhf. T.A.C.O., Towanda Area Christian Outreach, Carolyn Ellis. With their donation they continue to provide food and fresh produce, especially during this time when food prices and rising. In the T.A.C.O. photo (top), from left to right, are Ellis, Hafner, Zechman, and Chris Ruhf.