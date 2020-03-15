Melody Wright, her mother, Shawna Wright and father, Roger Wright, were attending a bridal expo when she discovered Happy Tails and their mission.
Happy Tails No-Kill Animal Shelter started in 2003, a no kill shelter for local animals that simultaneously taught humane principles and responsible pet ownership. Their goals from the start were to build a no kill animal shelter that would provide a clean, healthy, and comfortable environment for each animal under its care. They also strive to return stray animals to their homes, rehoming homeless animals, collaborate with animal fosters and other service organizations.
Melody Wright first brought the idea to her parents saying “We have to do this.”
Roger Wright responded with, “We do?”
After learning more about it, he agreed, “I mean of course we do!”
The Wright’s acted quickly and reached out to Karen Friedenberg, the president of Happy Trails, stating they would like to host a fundraiser for them at their family’s business. The Inn On Quarry Glen hosted the Valentine’s Day dinner fundraiser on Feb. 14, and presented the funds raised on Saturday.
At the fundraiser Friedenberg said, “The Wright Family were all involved and they did a beautiful job of hosting the event. The dinner was in a lovely, elegant setting with music, Valentine themed trivia and prizes. We are so very grateful for their generosity in supporting us.”
Friedenberg along with Barbara Long, the vice president, and Martie Mingos, a member of the board, were on hand to show their appreciation for the fundraiser as well as to give a personal tour of the facility located at 500 Cemetery Road, Towanda, which is expected to be completed this year.
“This will be a busy year for Happy tails, we need and welcome anyone who would like to help,” Friedenberg explained.
Those interested in helping can contact Happy Tails at (570) 485-9750 or info@happytailsnokillanimmalshelter.com.
