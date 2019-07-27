As Hemp Geek of Waverly gets ready for its grand opening next week, it will be doing so with the community in mind.
The newest addition to Waverly’s downtown, at 332 Broad St., is using a percent of each month’s gross sales to give back to the Waverly Recreation Program and Waverly Glen Park Revitalization Project.
Co-owner Donna Richetti, a long-time Waverly resident, said she wanted to help out these initiatives after all that the recreation program has done for her children, and now her grandson.
“The recreation department does so much for the kids in the community, putting on football, basketball – they have the recreation program in the summertime – and this is just something to give back,” said Richetti.
Leading up to the store’s soft opening on Tuesday, co-owner Mario Antenucci said there had been quite a bit of interest in CBD products around the area. Jay Bame, who helps oversee the extensive product training that Hemp Geek employees must go through, attributes this interest to people desiring more natural options when it comes to their health. Plus, it is more accessible than medical marijuana.
“We get a lot of customers who message us and ask us if our products are organic just because they don’t want that added stuff within their products. They want to know exactly what’s going into their body,” said employee Meaghann CampBell.
According to CampBell, they like to tailor their products to each person’s specific need. Sometimes this can be a topical cream, sometimes this can be droplets of a tincture under the tongue or, in the case of a customer earlier that day dealing with neuropathy, both.
Other options include gummies and fast-acting vaping solutions.
“You can put CBD in anything. You can isolate CBD from the hemp plant and put it into food, in shampoo – literally anything,” said Bame. “So, to be able to understand the benefit of each individual product takes weeks and weeks. Will one product affect somebody differently than another. It’s all specific on the person and their lifestyle. … It’s helping people walk on their path with CBD. It’s training people so we can pass on our knowledge to the public. It’s a marathon, not a sprint.”
Richetti believes that the staff’s extensive base of knowledge is what sets Hemp Geek apart from other stores that simply stock CBD products.
“That’s why we are called Hemp Geek,” Bame added, “because we have the knowledge and we’re here to explain that to people.”
CampBell noted that Hemp Geek of Waverly’s social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat also help educate the public about their products, especially those with chronic issues who find it difficult to get down to the store.
“We’re just very excited and happy to be here, just helping out the community and helping people,” said Antenucci. “ … We’re looking forward to being here for many years to come.”
Hemp Geek of Waverly will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday.
For more information, visit www.hempgeek.com.
