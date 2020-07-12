Henry Dunn helps ATVFC chicken barbecue

The Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company was busy grilling up chicken for its annual chicken barbecue sale fundraiser Saturday. But this time, there was some extra help provided behind the scenes from Henry Dunn, Inc.
“We depend on our fundraisers, so we reached out to Henry and Sarah, who generously paid for our chicken,” said Eric Benjamin, one of the event’s organizers. “That helps with our profit and cuts our costs.”
Many fire departments across the country have struggled to fundraise due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as caps have been placed on large gatherings such as carnivals or bingo.
“It’s pretty awesome what they did,” Benjamin said about the Dunns.
Volunteers began preparing the chicken in the morning, and the sale ran from 11 a.m. until it was sold out.
