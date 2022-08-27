SULLIVAN COUNTY — Coffee that tastes like a blast of nostalgia from the very first cup decades ago. That is a compliment often said about one family’s coffee grown on their Northern Tier farm.

High Mountain Coffee Company, located at 89 Rudy’s Road in Elkland Township, Sullivan County, offers multiple flavors that older generations can recall. The company provides more than 25 flavors, including espresso and breakfast blends. Its three big roasts are a dark Italian, dark French and a medium roast.

