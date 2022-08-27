SULLIVAN COUNTY — Coffee that tastes like a blast of nostalgia from the very first cup decades ago. That is a compliment often said about one family’s coffee grown on their Northern Tier farm.
High Mountain Coffee Company, located at 89 Rudy’s Road in Elkland Township, Sullivan County, offers multiple flavors that older generations can recall. The company provides more than 25 flavors, including espresso and breakfast blends. Its three big roasts are a dark Italian, dark French and a medium roast.
“All of our coffee are older varieties,” said co-owner Joshua Bogart. “People from my father’s generation born in the early ‘50s or late ‘40s would say ‘this is what coffee tasted like when I started drinking coffee.’”
Through his research, Bogart discovered that coffee flavors changed around the 1970s when a coffee rust fungus struck Central America. This led Americans to switched from pure Arabica varieties susceptible to rust over to hybrid varieties of Arabica and robusta.
“The flavor profile changed significantly. What we are growing are all older pure Arabica varieties, so that’s why we get that comment,” Bogart said.
He operates the farm and company with his wife, Urania Rodriguez and her extended family. It all started when the Sullivan County native joined the Peace Corp and went to Honduras in 2005. He helped its citizens with sustainable coffee harvesting, which is how he and his wife met and later married in 2007. She is from a family that has grown coffee for two generations.
“My family went down for the wedding, which included about 25 people from the US,” Bogart recalled. “It was interesting for the family to come down. We had kids from Sullivan County High School for the visit, so they took it as an educational vacation.”
Once married, he started helping with the management of her coffee. They moved to the US in 2014 and eventually started roasting coffee at their Elkland location in 2018.
Their coffee can be found in Bradford County at Shore Sisters in Wysox and Milky Way Farms and The Coppertree Shop in the Troy area. It can also be purchased via the online delivery service, Delivered Fresh. In Sullivan County, their coffee is at McCarty Mercantile in Hillsgrove, Bear Mountain Trading Post in Estella, Between Bridges in Forksville, Second Hand Rose and Hurley’s Supermarket in Dushore, Baumunk’s General Store, Laporte Café & Trading Post and Eagle’s Mere Country Store.
“All of our coffee is grown by family,” Bogart said. “We have a little bit of our own and we buy some from two of my brother-in-laws and one of my wife’s cousins, so all of it is family-grown.”
He stated that coffee can take about four years for the first harvest and six years for a good one. Then it requires pruning and multiple processes to maintain the coffee bushes.
“With our process, I know everyone who touches the coffee from the beans being planted and all the way through the care that it takes,” he said. “I know everyone that does the harvesting, all of the work that includes the wet and dry processing.”
Fungicides may be used to fight possible coffee rusts. However, the company maintains low input planting conducted through the Smithsonian Bird Friendly standards. Those are guidelines used by some coffee growers to “protect biodiversity and support farmers committed to conserving bird and wildlife habitat by farming sustainably,” according to the Smithsonian’s website.
Bogart spoke of how birds such as Baltimore orioles migrate from Central America to his farm.
“They migrate through that area so we have planted a mix of tree species as our shade for the coffee,” he said. “The trees also provide food for the migratory birds. During the migration, I have seen up to 100 orioles come through our coffee when they are migrating north.”
Bogart stated that the family business has improved in the last three years and they are also reaching out to new markets in the counties of Bradford, Sullivan, Tioga and Lycoming.
For more information, call High Mountain Coffee Company at (570) 924-3366 or go to its Facebook page.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
