TOWANDA — Local quilters and fabric crafters have a new small business source for all their material needs: Hometown Quilting Co. The business is located in the old Fairchild’s Hardware building, 401 Main Street, Towanda.
Owner Melissa Hails said she started her Etsy shop about a year ago after her husband, Toby, suggested she do something with all her overstock of quilting materials. Quilting is a relatively new hobby for Hails, having only started over the past few years, but she took to it quickly.
“I used to crochet, and I did that for like 30 plus years,” said Hails, noting that she felt it was time for a new challenge. “My husband loves quilts, so he suggested quilting. I also really enjoy sewing.”
Hails said she started buying fabric in bulk for her personal projects, but she soon found that she had more than she needed for herself.
“My husband looked at me, and he’s like ‘you’ve got to do something with all these fabrics’,” said Hails. “So, I actually started out as an online store — on an Etsy store — just to try to get rid of some of the fabrics that I wasn’t using.”
It was only about a year ago that Hails started her Etsy shop, but she soon found that she really enjoyed it.
Hails is originally from the Dushore area, having moved to Towanda about nine years ago. She said she and her husband fell in love with Towanda when they saw how community-minded the area is.
Again, it was her husband Toby who gave Hails the push to open a physical location in the borough.
“He was very supportive about it,” said Hails, noting that she was unhappy with her previous job working for Manpower at the P&G plant in Mahoopany.
In addition to her husband’s encouragement, Hails said she was prompted by some other crafters who have expressed displeasure with the big box stores.
“I know myself and other people have kind of complained about Walmart and how they go for fabrics and nobody is around to cut them,” said Hails. “Maybe it’ll do good in a smaller area where there is somebody around all the time.”
Looking to the future, Hails said she would love to host classes eventually.
“I would also really like to bring in a longarm service,” said Hails.
A longarm machine is about eight feet long and allows quilters to lay out their entire quilts for sewing. It also helps when creating more intricate patterns.
“The one that I actually would like for this is automated,” said Hails. So you just put your quilt on, you put your design into the computer and it just runs all over the quilt for you.”
Hails noted that most people will have their quilts shipped out for a longarm service, which can take a couple months for jobs to be finished by a larger company. Providing a longarm service locally could offer a more efficient option for local quilters.
Hails noted that right now the shop is small and limited, but she is continuing to bring in more fabrics and supplies every day. For more information on Hometown Quilting Co., call (570) 250-5622.
Connect with Erik: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1628; erik@thedailyreview.com.
