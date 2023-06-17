TOWANDA — Local quilters and fabric crafters have a new small business source for all their material needs: Hometown Quilting Co. The business is located in the old Fairchild’s Hardware building, 401 Main Street, Towanda.

Formally an online-only business, Hometown Quilting Co. can also be found online at hometownquiltingco.etsy.com.

