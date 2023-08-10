MECHANICSBURG – Horizon Farm Credit has announced the 2023 second quarter financial results.
Updated: August 10, 2023 @ 11:00 am
MECHANICSBURG – Horizon Farm Credit has announced the 2023 second quarter financial results.
Net accruing loan volume for the first six months of 2023 was $6.3 billion, an increase of 103.5 percent compared to the same 2022 period.
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $45.3 million, a 131.4 percent increase from the same time period in 2022.
Net income for the quarter was $36.0 million, a 201.6 percent increase compared to the second quarter of 2022.
The favorable impact of 2023 second quarter results is principally related to the merger between AgChoice Farm Credit and MidAtlantic Farm Credit to form Horizon Farm Credit, effective July 1, 2022.
Nonaccrual loans increased $554 thousand in the second quarter of 2023 to $33.0 million, compared to $32.5 million at December 31, 2022, and decreased $2.5 million compared to $35.5 million at June 30, 2022.
The Association’s nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans decreased to 0.53 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2023 compared to 0.54 percent at the end of 2022, and 1.1 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022.
“We continue to be pleased by our Association’s financial performance and the benefits that are still being realized, one year after the formation of Horizon Farm Credit,” said Tom Truitt, Chief Executive Officer. “These indicators mean that we’re well positioned to deliver credit and financial services to the farmers in our footprint and return a portion of our profits to our members, in the form of patronage,” he continued. “We’re here to serve the needs of agriculture and rural communities and the sustained strong performance of our Association enables us to fulfill that important mission.”
Members’ equity at June 30, 2023 totaled $1.2 billion, up 3.2 percent from December 31, 2022.
Total Capital Ratio was 16.38 percent as compared with the 10.5 percent minimum mandated by the Farm Credit Administration (FCA), the Association’s independent regulator.
The association paid a cash patronage distribution of $91 million to its member-borrowers in the first quarter of 2023.
For more information about the financial results and Horizon Farm Credit, visit horizonfc.com.
