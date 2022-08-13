MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Local agricultural lender Horizon Farm Credit released its 2022 second quarter financial results from its two legacy associations, AgChoice Farm Credit and MidAtlantic Farm Credit. Both merged together to form Horizon Farm Credit on July 1 when the second quarter ended.

“AgChoice Farm Credit and MidAtlantic Farm Credit had strong second quarter financials, resulting in the start of a consistent, reliable new cooperative this July as Horizon Farm Credit,” said Horizon Farm Credit CEO Tom Truitt. “Both legacy Associations saw increases in net accruing loan volume and net interest for the first half of 2022, proving the strength of the agricultural industry and our cooperative despite the economic challenges we all continue to face.”