MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Local agricultural lender Horizon Farm Credit released its 2022 second quarter financial results from its two legacy associations, AgChoice Farm Credit and MidAtlantic Farm Credit. Both merged together to form Horizon Farm Credit on July 1 when the second quarter ended.
“AgChoice Farm Credit and MidAtlantic Farm Credit had strong second quarter financials, resulting in the start of a consistent, reliable new cooperative this July as Horizon Farm Credit,” said Horizon Farm Credit CEO Tom Truitt. “Both legacy Associations saw increases in net accruing loan volume and net interest for the first half of 2022, proving the strength of the agricultural industry and our cooperative despite the economic challenges we all continue to face.”
For the first half of this year, AgChoice Farm Credit’s net accruing loan volume was $2.7 billion. This is an increase of 12.8 percent compared to last year’s period. Net interest income for the second quarter was $16.3 million. That is a 8.8 percent increase from the same period last year. Net income for the quarter was $4.4 million, a 66.8 percent decrease compared to last year’s second quarter. This is related to a $3 million donation to the Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement in 2022. One-time merger related costs were also a factor.
Nonaccrual loans decreased $1.2 million in the second quarter to $5 million, compared to $6.2 million at Dec. 31, 2021 and $7.6 million at June 30, 2021. The association’s nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans decreased to 0.18 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 0.24 percent at the end of 2021 and 0.31 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2021.
Members’ equity at June 30 totaled $477.5 million. This is up 1.1 percent from Dec. 31, 2021, and the Total Capital Ratio was 16.03 percent. That number is compared with the 10.5 percent minimum mandated by the Farm Credit Administration, the association’s independent regulator. The Association paid a record-breaking cash patronage distribution of $50.2 million to its member-borrowers in March 2022.
For the first half of this year, MidAtlantic Farm Credit’s net accruing loan volume was $3.1 billion. That was an increase of 7.1 percent compared to the same 2021 period. Net interest income for 2022’s second quarter was $19.6 million, a 3.6 percent increase from the same time period in 2021. Net income for the quarter was $11.9 million, a 10.2 percent decrease compared to the second quarter of 2021. That was related to Paycheck Protection Program loan fees received in 2021 and the one-time merger costs.
Nonaccrual loans decreased $2.1 million in this year’s second quarter to $35.5 million, compared to $37.6 million at Dec. 31, 2021 and $40.1 million at June 30, 2021.
The loans as a percentage of total loans decreased to 1.14 percent at the end of this year’s second quarter, compared to 1.24 percent at the end of 2021 and 1.36 percent at the end of 2021’s second quarter.
Members’ equity at June 30, 2022 totaled $672.0 million, up 0.1 percent from Dec. 31, 2021, and the Total Capital Ratio was 20.55 percent. That number is compared with the 10.5 percent minimum mandated by the FCA. The association paid a record-breaking cash patronage distribution of $83.9 million to its member-borrowers in March.
For more information about the financial results and Horizon Farm Credit, visit horizonfc.com.
