Pennsylvania’s House Majority Policy Committee will host a hearing this week to discuss how COVID-19 mitigation efforts are impacting restaurants, bars, and taverns as lawmakers work toward a path of economic recovery.
The hearing was prompted by Gov. Tom Wolf’s July 15 order requiring establishments to reduce their operations to just 25% capacity for indoor dining and close bars or nightclubs that only serve alcoholic beverages.
“This order is a serious gut punch to these hard-working small business owners and their employees who need their jobs to take care of themselves and their families,” said state Rep. Martin Causer (R-67).
“The statewide nature of the order also doesn’t make sense,” Causer added, “as it does needless harm to restaurant, bar and tavern owners in areas of the state with very low incidence of COVID-19. For those establishments that are able to survive, the road to recovery is going to be very long and very challenging.”
The hearing will take place starting 10 a.m. Tuesday in Harrisburg and include testimony from the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association, Pennsylvania Federation of Fraternal and Social Organizations, and the Wolf Administration. It will be streamed at www.RepCauser.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.