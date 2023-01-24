House of Fur holds ribbon cutting

House of Fur held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its 224 Broad Street location in Waverly, N.Y. on Saturday. Pictured from left: Waverly Business Association member Diana Talcott, Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jan Lee, GVCC President Kim Mastrantonio, House of Fur owner Colleen Barnes, Darby Barnes, James Barnes, Waverly Mayor Patrick Ayres, GVCC Vice President Meade Murtland, Dave Luther and Carol Luther.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

WAVERLY, N.Y. — A pet grooming business has recently celebrated its opening with a ceremony on Saturday morning.

House of Fur held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its 224 Broad Street location in Waverly, N.Y. The business opened on Nov. 4, 2022, while Saturday’s event served as a formal observance of its establishment.

