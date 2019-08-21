Integrity: An insurance of its own

The success rate for insurance agents sits at a single 1 percent; most individuals don’t make it three years in the business. Jim Collins of Alba however has just celebrated 50 years selling insurance, attributing the secrets to his success as good old hard work, friendliness and integrity.
Collins broke into the insurance field on August 4, 1969 after previously serving the Pennsylvania Railroad as a clerk.
He began as a debt collector for “one of the greatest insurance agents in the United States” based in Williamsport and gleaned foundational keys like work ethic and connecting to clients through gestures like sending them handwritten birthday cards before moving to Canton in 1979 and opening his own agency.
In 2008 he stopped selling individual major medical insurance and now focuses on the Medicare market (Pennsylvania ranks second in nation fo the amount of people who are insured through Medicare.)
Collins has thrived in rural Bradford County, enjoying the “network of people” who remain consistent and advertise for him through word of mouth as well as working from his home.
“It’s a laid back area, we just love it here,” he said, commenting that there’s “only one” Milky Way Farms with their best chocolate milk or Endless Mountains Footwear.
Collins stated that while there used to be a large amount of insurance agents, that number has dwindled as consumers have started purchasing plans online though there are still buyers who prefer the personal touch of face-to-face contact.
“I don’t have to work at age 73, but I want to,” stated Collins, sharing the passion he has for his work. “In our business you get paid exactly what you’re worth...you get paid to sell, you don’t sell, you don’t eat and I kind of like that.”
While there’s no lack of challenges in the insurance business, Collins explained that he has made operating with integrity and honesty a priority - principals taught to him from a young age by his father who told him “your good name is everything.”
“You have to be an extrovert - everybody’s a prospect,” he lightheartedly proclaimed, noting that “a shy salesman has skinny kids” but Collins also shared that he and his wife Linda don’t allow anyone to purchase anything from them that they themselves would not buy.
Collins stated that he ensures customers don’t purchase insurance while confused and that even if it means they may lose customers, they encourage buyers to take material home to further review if they need more time to understand rather than purchasing while uninformed.
“If you’re not greedy, you just do the right job, the Lord will take care of you,” he said.
Sticking true to his values, Collins has not only experienced 50 years of successful business but is now being honored with certificates of recognition from both State Representative Clint Owlett (R-68) and Senator Gene Yaw (R-23).
