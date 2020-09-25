Jeff Paul named GVCC 2019 Businessperson of the Year

Jeff Paul of Jeff Paul Heating, Plumbing and Electric has been recognized as the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Businessperson of the Year, although the award had to be presented without the spectacle of the annual United Valley Business Banquet due to its eventual cancellation due to COVID-19 after two delays pushed it back to September.
Jeff Paul Plumbing, Heating and Electric has been doing business from Sayre for more than 40 years. Outside of the business, Paul has been involved in a variety of community efforts including 24 years with the Sayre Rotary Club, where he had served as president twice, helped with many community projects, and hosted several foreign exchange students, according to the chamber. He also serves on the boards for the Bradford County Regional Arts Council and Sayre Salvation Army, and helps out with Sayre Area School District musicals and at the concession stands. In addition, Paul has taken part in Career Days at the Athens Area School District, supported the annual Sayre fireworks show, was a Boy Scout and was a scout leader for more than 20 years.
“He is always willing to help someone in need,” GVCC Executive Director Eleanor Hill noted.
Paul was nominated alongside Greater Valley EMS Executive Director Derrick Hall and Mary Hallett Sobol, the director of the Tioga County Open Door Mission and the Red Door Thrift Store and Community Center in Waverly.
