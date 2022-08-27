KCG celebrates one year under new ownership

Patrons of Keystone Cards and Games participate in a Magic the Gathering night on Thursday, Aug. 25

 Photo Provided

SAYRE — Saturday, Aug. 27 will mark one year since Sayre’s Keystone Cards changed ownership and became Keystone Cards and Games.

To commemorate the anniversary, the store is hosting a day-long celebration on Saturday featuring sales and special events.

