An old barn on a dirt road in Warren Center is home to a hidden gem: Keir Family Distillery. The business, owned by Sam and Jenn Keir, features a variety of spirits and a quaint little tasting room in which to enjoy them. It also plays host to a number of special events, including live music performances, paint-and-sips, and more.

The property was passed down to Sam from his parents Fred and Elizabeth, who in turn had inherited it from Elizabeth’s parents Joseph and Mildred Hernandez. The Hernandezes purchased it in the 1930s, but the barn dates back further than that.

