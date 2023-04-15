An old barn on a dirt road in Warren Center is home to a hidden gem: Keir Family Distillery. The business, owned by Sam and Jenn Keir, features a variety of spirits and a quaint little tasting room in which to enjoy them. It also plays host to a number of special events, including live music performances, paint-and-sips, and more.
The property was passed down to Sam from his parents Fred and Elizabeth, who in turn had inherited it from Elizabeth’s parents Joseph and Mildred Hernandez. The Hernandezes purchased it in the 1930s, but the barn dates back further than that.
According to Jenn, the structure was first built in 1802.
While the farm is no longer active with livestock — as it once was under Sam’s parents and grandparents — the Keirs are still producing an agricultural product.
According to Sam, homebrewing had long been a hobby for him and his brothers when they were younger.
“(When) we were much younger we’d experiment with making beer and stuff like that,” said Sam. “I guess it just got to be an interest.”
However, it wasn’t until after an unsuccessful foray into the hemp-growing industry that the Keirs decided to make a business out of that interest.
“We were extracting the CBD from the hemp plant,” said Jenn. “One way you can do that is through alcohol.”
Sam built stills for his CBD business, but business soon went downhill.
“We lost a lot of money,” said Jenn. “We had all these stills, so he started homebrewing.”
They decided to try and sell their new product, but quickly discovered the abundance legalities that come with producing and selling alcohol; while Sam takes care of the spirits, Jenn tackles the paperwork.
At the end of 2021, the Keirs began renovating the barn, which included adding plumbing, electricity, and insulation. They converted the old tack room into a tasting room and built a stage for performers, among other small projects.
Most of the wood used is harvested from their own land, with Sam milling it himself. The Keirs also repurpose as much as they can from the barn, such as using old skis for shelves and yokes for lighting fixtures.
Jenn noted that her father Darrell Nagy helps with much of the carpentry, having also built all the furniture found in the tasting room.
The Keirs strive to preserve the history within barn, such as the posters found on the tasting room wall that date back to the late 1800s to early 1900s.
“This was here when (Sam’s) grandfather bought the property back in 1932,” said Jenn, indicating one poster. “When we looked up the history, it was a Broadway show in Manhatten (that) debuted in 1894.”
Another poster for The Suicide Club — a “musical absurdity” from the Forbes company in Boston — dates back to a 1906 debut.
“Because these were here we wanted to save them,” said Jenn. “We thought these were a really cool piece of history.”
In June of 2022, they held an open house to show off their work — and their products — to the public. When it comes to operating the tasting room, it’s a full family affair; Sam, Jenn, and Jenn’s parents Darrell and Gail Nagy can all be found bustling around the bar to serve customers. The Keir’s son, Adam, even lends a hand when its needed.
They’ve found that they often need more room for customers during event nights, so they plan to convert more of the barn and create more seating areas.
What started with whiskey production has since expanded to include a variety of flavored liqueurs and vodka. Liquor flavors include cherry, lemon, vanilla, orange-almond, and sweet tea, but they continue to experiment and have come out with a number of seasonal flavors. The latest Keir creations include a maple liqueur released in February and a raspberry liqueur released this month.
After successfully adding vodka to the production line in September of 2022, it wasn’t long before there were also flavored vodkas being created. In addition to regular vodka, they currently have coffee and ginger-jalapeno varietals available as well.
All of KFD’s products and cocktails are made with 100% natural ingredients, never using artificial flavors or dyes. Jenn noted that while it makes it slightly harder to get production approval from the state, she firmly believes natural ingredients create a better product.
When asked about her favorite part of running the distillery, Jenn mentioned the customers.
“I think the best part for me is when the customers like what we came up with,” said Jenn. “I’m not a mixologist, so I always get nervous when we bring out new products, new cocktails. So when they like it, that’s fun for me.”
Sam also couldn’t help but think of the community involved with the business.
“My favorite part would probably be the socialization,” said Sam. “Getting to know the community and bringing the community together to get to know each other better.”
“That’s definitely the most gratifying part about it,” Sam continued. “You know, helping other businesses and vice versa.”
While there is a lot of history and heritage in barn, operating a business in rural Bradford County does come with some drawbacks.
“We have to work a lot harder to bring customers in,” said Sam, noting that it would be easier for them to get a good flow of traffic if they were in town. “But my wife is always thinking of classes and stuff to have. Fun stuff to draw people in.”
Starting May 6 the distillery will host live music every weekend through to the end of October.
To find out what is up-and-coming at Keir Family Distillery — both for products and events — visit kfdistillery.com or find Keir Family Distillery on Facebook.
