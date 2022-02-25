U.S. Rep. Fred Keller(R-Pa.12) made a stop in Canton Tuesday as he toured the northernmost portions of the 12th Congressional District.
Speaking to a small gathering at S&B Trucking on Minnequa Street, Keller said that he views congressional recess periods as “time to do homework” and connect with constituents.
Keller started off noting he was addressing a room of local business owners, and reminded everyone that the national debt had hit $30 trillion.
“Two of the biggest things facing us, the national debt and China,” Keller asserted.
Keller highlighted legislation in the works to tackle both called The CHIP Act, which would “bring computer chip production back to the United States.”
Keller also repeated his commitment to fiscal responsibility.
“As you know when you’re running a business you need a budget and you need to stick to a budget. That doesn’t happen in Washington.”
Keller informed listeners that he is part of a group called the Republican Study Committee headed by U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.-1) to draw up a budget proposal and a long term budget proposal that would balance the federal budget within five years.
Another part of Keller’s economic pitch was the CHOICE Act, which would make federal Pell Grants available to students in training courses as short as 150 hours or 8 weeks. Pell Grants are typically only available to students pursuing Associate’s or Bachelor’s degrees.
Keller defended his decision not to vote for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill when it was passed in the House, asserting that the bill, “Had more to do with the green new deal than infrastructure” though he said he supported the parts that allocated federal money toward broadband expansion in rural areas.
Several attendees asked about their inability to find workers and asked what could be done to help them compete with federal unemployment benefits.
Keller replied he’d brainstormed an idea of a sliding scale in regards to unemployment and welfare benefits.
“For instance, if a person were receiving $400 a week in welfare benefits, and they get a job paying $300 a week, don’t take away all that person’s benefits. Maybe give them $150 or $200 as a way of scaling back those benefits so that someone is father ahead going to work than not.”
S&B Trucking owner Steve Barats asked why Keller decided to visit their business. Keller replied that he and his team try to hold roundtable discussions throughout the district as a way to learn about people in the district.
“I’ve never met a Congressman in my life,” Barats informed Keller.
“Well that’s all right I work for you,” Keller replied as he was preparing to leave.
“Well if you work for me then you’re going to get dirty and greasy” Barats replied to laughs.
