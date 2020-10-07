Kendal Jenkins, a Troy High School graduate and Penn State University Animal Science student, was one of three recipients of the 2020 Agricultural Scholarship provided by First Citizens Community Bank.
Jenkins, of Columbia Cross Roads, was a member of the Troy High School National Honor Society, president of the school’s Future Farmers of America chapter, and played on the Troy Lady Trojan soccer team. She also works more than 20 hours a week on her family’s dairy farm, Leona-View Holsteins, when not in school.
The other two recipients were Aaron Lehman of Harrison Valley and Alayna Harrel of Lebanon.
“We appreciate the hard work and dedication farm life requires because many of our employees grew up on farms, with some still farming today,” said FCCB President and CEO Randall E. Black. “It’s refreshing to see the youth in
our communities develop the same respect for the industry that we have. We’d like to wish this year’s recipients all the best as they pursue a life in agriculture.”
For more information about the bank’s scholarship opportunities, visit www.myfccb.com or stop by a local branch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.