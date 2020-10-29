Keystone honors The Kilmer Group as PA State Partner of the Year

Keystone Insurers Group honored The Kilmer Group of Wyalusing as State Partner of the Year on Sept. 18 during Keystone’s virtual National Conference.
The award recognizes the agency within each of its states that best exemplifies Keystone’s mission: “Independence works better together.” Criteria includes demonstrating a commitment to growth through leadership mentoring, engaging in technology advancements, employing best practices to improve operations, and developing new income streams to strengthen their business diversity.
The Kilmer Group was one of 12 state winners nominated for the honor. Principal Josh Kilmer explained the changes the agency has experienced since joining Keystone: “The most positive change that we have seen in our agency since partnering with Keystone in the early 1990s has been being able to compete with the big dogs. We can compete large scale with local flavor.”
