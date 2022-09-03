MONROETON — Jewelry is a great commodity desired by many. Gems can be far more special when its handcrafted and specially made by a local artisan.
MaKenna Pepper designs many pieces of jewelry such as necklaces, bracelets and earrings through her brand, Kreations By Kenna. The Bradford County native grew up in Granville and lives in Monroeton, where she makes her crafts.
It all started in 2020 for her wedding when she made custom jewelry for her bridesmaids and herself.
“Our venue was really great and we were still able to have family and friends come, so we were fortunate in that sense,” she said. “It did pose challenges due to the pandemic, but it was still great.”
She said that the positive reception from people inspired her to do more with her crafty creations.
“I made thank you gifts and everybody had a lot of compliments,” Pepper said. “I decided to open an online Etsy shop because I enjoyed doing it as a hobby.”
The Etsy shop allows her to continue creating and selling her products to all interested customers looking for unique items. She noted that it’s also useful for distributing the surplus of jewelry that has added up in her house.
“I like to share the jewelry with people, so it’s all been good so far,” Pepper expressed.
She has been making jewelry since she was around 14 years old. Pepper stated that it feels good to finally turn her hobby into something that many people can access now.
“I’ve always enjoyed crafts and my mother was always crafty too, same with my grandparents,” Pepper said. “Jewelry was my niche and I enjoyed that more than the other crafts that I also made.”
Pepper typically works with wire and also wire wrapping for her items. She is recently getting into using Sterling silver wire along with gemstones and semi-precious stones.
Her most recent creations include some autumn-inspired gemstones such as her Pumpkin pendent.
