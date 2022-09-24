Laurel Dental - Towanda celebrates grand opening

Pictured from left: Kelsie Davidson, RDH, Registered Dental Hygienist; Krysta Wagner, Laurel Health Chief Operating Officer; Samantha Ordiway, Dental Program Director; Dr. Lydia Hainley, DMD, Dentist; James A. Nobles, Laurel Health President & CEO; Angeline Barrouk, Front Office Assistant; Mindy Johnson, Dental Assistant; and Marion Jenkins, RDH, Registered Dental Hygienist.

 Photo Provided

TOWANDA — After months of dedicated hard work, Laurel Health has successfully opened its new clinic Laurel Dental – Towanda clinic On Tuesday, Sept. 13. The team held a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the grand opening with Laurel executives, dental clinic staff, and community leaders.

Dr. Clark Sparrow, who retired in 2020, wanted to assure ongoing access to dental services in Towanda and turned to the Laurel Health Centers to continue his legacy of great dental care. Laurel Health acquired his former practice earlier this year and has been hard at work updating the space and preparing a new dental team. The newly renovated office has officially re-opened its doors as Laurel Dental – Towanda. The clinic provides complete family dentistry services at 346 York Ave., Towanda and is now seeing patients of all ages.