BLOSSBURG – The Laurel Health Centers kicked off National Health Center Week with their 50th anniversary celebration, held in Blossburg, where Laurel Health opened its very first clinic back in 1973.
Employees and their families gathered together at Bloss Island Park to enjoy a catered picnic and a host of fun outdoor activities, including tie-dying a commemorative 50th anniversary shirt, games, competitions, swimming, and raffle prize drawings. Laurel Health has been celebrating all year long with health and wellness screenings at community events like the senior expo, children’s health fair, local festivals, and county fairs with another community celebration planned for the Blossburg VIBE fall festival in October.
“We were founded with a deep passion for serving our communities by local citizens who wanted to make sure comprehensive healthcare stayed available close to home,” shares James A. Nobles, President and CEO of the Laurel Health Centers. “We opened our first clinic in Blossburg in 1973, and today, we have 14 locations throughout Tioga and Bradford Counties. We expanded beyond primary care to provide new services based on community need, including dental care, mental health, walk-in care, pediatrics, primary care, nutrition, care coordination, diabetes education, and specialty care like chiropractic and sports medicine services.”
Following the closure of Blossburg State General Hospital, local citizens came together to form a new health system with the goal of maintaining healthcare access close to home. In 1973, Laurel’s first health center opened on the site of the former hospital to provide acute and wellness care to the citizens of Tioga County and the surrounding communities. Their primary care centers were then strategically placed throughout Tioga County to assure no one had to drive more than 30 minutes for family medicine services.
Over the following decades, Laurel Health expanded its services and locations to provide convenient, wide-ranging care to even more patients in the twin tiers region with sites throughout Tioga and Bradford Counties.
“Laurel Health has continued to flourish by placing patients first, employing excellent staff, addressing community needs, and guiding our mission, vision, and values with an open and committed heart,” adds Nobles. “We are so thankful to our staff for the important role they play in shaping our organization and delivering compassionate care to our patients. Together, we remain focused on delivering excellent care to everyone, nurturing community wellness, and building healthier tomorrows.”
For more information about Laurel Health’s history, providers, and services, call 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354) or visit Laurel Health online at laurelhc.org or facebook.com/laurelhc.
