BLOSSBURG – The Laurel Health Centers kicked off National Health Center Week with their 50th anniversary celebration, held in Blossburg, where Laurel Health opened its very first clinic back in 1973.

Employees and their families gathered together at Bloss Island Park to enjoy a catered picnic and a host of fun outdoor activities, including tie-dying a commemorative 50th anniversary shirt, games, competitions, swimming, and raffle prize drawings. Laurel Health has been celebrating all year long with health and wellness screenings at community events like the senior expo, children’s health fair, local festivals, and county fairs with another community celebration planned for the Blossburg VIBE fall festival in October.