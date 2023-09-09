TROY — Sometimes patients have acute health issues needing prompt attention that don’t warrant a trip to the ER. Laurel Health has developed a walk-in care program to better address acute medical needs that fall between routine primary care and emergency care.
After piloting and fine-tuning this program at their centers in Mansfield and Wellsboro, Laurel’s walk-in care service is expanding to Bradford County. This September, Laurel Health is launching walk-in care at the Troy Laurel Health Center, located at 45 Mud Creek Rd. in Troy.
Patients can now walk into the Troy Laurel Health Center and request to be seen by the walk-in care provider on shift from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. This walk-in service provides dedicated same-day access for patients with acute but non-emergency healthcare needs like sprains, rashes, earaches, strep throat, sinus infections, tick bites, and UTIs.
Walk-in patients will see a provider whose schedule is solely dedicated to walk-in hours that day to assure they are seen in a timely manner without impacting appointment times for scheduled patients. If the patient’s need is confirmed to be appropriate for walk-in care (i.e., not an emergency or routine follow-up visit), they will then wait to be seen until a walk-in care provider is available. Patients will wait in the waiting room or in their car based on their condition, the clinic’s available space, and current safety protocols.
Conditions seen by Laurel Health’s walk-in service include:
- Sinus infections
- Minor cuts and burns
- Sprains and strains
- COVID-19 symptoms
- Strep Throat / cough
- Cold and flu symptoms
- Earaches
- Pink eye
- Rashes
- Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)
- Allergies
- Acute onset diarrhea
- Tick / insect bites
- Nosebleeds
- Breathing treatments for asthma and COPD exacerbations
Walk-in care is intended for addressing time-sensitive but non-emergency care needs. It does not treat life-threatening emergencies like heart attacks, strokes, seizures, severe wounds / burns, or traumatic injuries that require triage, emergency, or inpatient care. Anyone experiencing a health emergency should continue to call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.
Wellness visits like physicals and well child checks as well as routine follow-ups for chronic conditions will continue to be scheduled primary care appointments.
With the addition of walk-in care, the Troy Laurel Health Center’s hours of operation by service are now as follows:
- Complete family dentistry is provided Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
- Primary care and family medicine services are provided Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.
- Walk-in care is provided Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
- Mental health services are provided Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. — 6 p.m.
For more information about Laurel Health’s walk-in care service in Troy, call (570) 297-3746 and visit Laurel Health online at laurelhc.org or facebook.com/laurelhc.
