TROY — Sometimes patients have acute health issues needing prompt attention that don’t warrant a trip to the ER. Laurel Health has developed a walk-in care program to better address acute medical needs that fall between routine primary care and emergency care.

After piloting and fine-tuning this program at their centers in Mansfield and Wellsboro, Laurel’s walk-in care service is expanding to Bradford County. This September, Laurel Health is launching walk-in care at the Troy Laurel Health Center, located at 45 Mud Creek Rd. in Troy.