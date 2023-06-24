Laurel Health now offers dental services at Troy Laurel Health Center

Dr. Adam J. Hainley.

 Photo Provided

TROY – Laurel Health has been working diligently to increase access to dental care throughout Bradford and Tioga Counties, particularly among uninsured and underinsured patients who might otherwise go without care.

The Troy Laurel Health Center adds dental services this June, led by dentist Dr. Adam J. Hainley, DMD and a team of registered dental hygienists. Patients may now call the Troy office to schedule dental appointments with Laurel Dental — Troy at (570) 297-3746.