TOWANDA – Local access to dental care has grown more challenging as dentists in the region retire from practicing, especially in parts of Bradford County. Dr. Clark Sparrow, who retired in 2020, wanted to assure ongoing access to dental services in Towanda, PA and turned to the Laurel Health Centers to continue his legacy of great dental care.

Laurel Health acquired his former practice earlier this year and has been hard at work updating the space and preparing a new dental team. The newly renovated office re-opens its doors as Laurel Dental – Towanda this August, led by dentist Dr. Lydia Hainley, DMD and registered dental hygienists Kelsie Davidson, RDH and Marion Jenkins, RDH with additional staff set to join the practice over the coming months.