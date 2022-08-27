TOWANDA – Local access to dental care has grown more challenging as dentists in the region retire from practicing, especially in parts of Bradford County. Dr. Clark Sparrow, who retired in 2020, wanted to assure ongoing access to dental services in Towanda, PA and turned to the Laurel Health Centers to continue his legacy of great dental care.
Laurel Health acquired his former practice earlier this year and has been hard at work updating the space and preparing a new dental team. The newly renovated office re-opens its doors as Laurel Dental – Towanda this August, led by dentist Dr. Lydia Hainley, DMD and registered dental hygienists Kelsie Davidson, RDH and Marion Jenkins, RDH with additional staff set to join the practice over the coming months.
“We are so excited to offer comprehensive dental care closer to home for our patients,” adds James A. Nobles, President and CEO of the Laurel Health Centers. “We have been diligently building an expert team of providers to carry on Dr. Sparrow’s legacy of compassionate, personalized dental care right here in Towanda.”
Laurel Dental — Towanda treats patients of all ages and provides comprehensive family dentistry services, including cleanings, imaging, diagnostic evaluations, fillings, crowns, cosmetic dentistry, implants, preventive wellness treatments for teeth / gums, and oral healthcare education. Laurel Health is also committed to affordable dental care for everyone, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. The system offers a sliding fee program to income-eligible families to help with coverage gaps, co-pays, medications, and deductibles to ensure all patients receive the high-quality services they deserve.
The office is credentialing with a wide array of dental insurance plans and carriers, and everyone is now welcome to schedule with the Laurel Dental — Towanda office. “We are currently scheduling appointments and beginning to see patients. If we aren’t yet enrolled with your dental carrier, we can place you on a waiting list for scheduling once enrolled,” explains Krysta Wagner, Chief Operating Officer for the Laurel Health Centers.
The clinic is located at 346 York Avenue in Towanda, PA and is now scheduling patients of all ages.
“Our goal is healthier smiles,” adds Nobles. “We want to improve access to affordable, preventive dental services throughout the region by growing our Laurel Dental clinics in Blossburg, Lawrenceville, and Towanda, and we are proud to serve this community.”
To make an appointment at Laurel Dental — Towanda, call 570-828-3992. For more information on Laurel Health’s dental services and locations, visit laurelhc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.