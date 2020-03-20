In an effort to help manage the outbreak of coronavirus, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced that all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores across the state have closed indefinitely after 9 p.m. Tuesday, while the online store closed at 5 p.m. Monday.
While the stores were packed with lines that went out the door, there was enough to go around, just perhaps not in the brand of choice.
One of the things that mitigated the run on liquor and wine is the fact that it can still be bought at distilleries and wineries for off premises consumption. However, due to socio-economic factors, Bill Stauffer, the executive director of the Pennsylvania Recovery Organization Alliance (PRO-A) stated in the Philadelphia Inquirer, “People who can’t afford to buy enough wine or beer to satisfy their needs and rely on hard liquor may face alcohol withdrawal.”
PRO-A is a nonprofit that advocates for people in addiction and recovery.
Beer however will still be sold in all of its normal spots, grocery stores, gas stations, as well as general beer stores. The CDC recommends everyone to practice social distancing, while they engage in the shopping of these and all items.
The PLCB has stated it will re-evaluate its operations by the end of the month, guided by the strategy developed by the Governor’s Office and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
