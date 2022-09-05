BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. — A regional business is offering unique, homemade items that can nurture the body while being visually engaging.
Little Turtle Soaps provides an array of handmade bath, beauty and candle products that can catch people’s eyes. Based in Glen Aubrey, N.Y., outside of Binghamton, the business has a regional reach to anyone who seeks its creations.
Shannon Nelson and Vince Hudock are the partners that have operated the business and managed its products since 2015.
“I started it because I have sensitive skin and I got tired of using store bought unscented soaps,” said Nelson. “Why not start trying something new and see what my body can and cannot handle.”
Nelson began work in her studio and crafted items that were soothing and helped her skin. She make a variety of skincare products such as soaps, bath bombs, shampoos, conditioners and sugar scrubs.
Once the process started, she started to feel creative and designed items in unique looks and shapes. Many soaps are shaped like cupcakes, candies, cakes and other sweets with bright colors that pop. There are bright oranges, lime greens and a multitude of other colors that can get attention.
There are even soaps that live up to the company’s name and feature turtle shaped figures on the soaps colored in shades of green.
“My soaps are definitely not what you see in stores,” Nelson said. “They are bright, unique, different and very colorful.”
All of the hair and skincare products are all made from scratch with her own recipes.
Nelson met Hudock in 2012 and they have worked together to make the business more successful each and every year. While Nelson creates the products, Hudock helps her with getting them out to the public and meeting with people at craft fairs.
“It’s fun to go out and meet new people. I’m definitely a people person,” Hudock said.
He is originally from Sayre and graduated from Sayre High School in 2009. Hudock looks forward to visiting his home county of Bradford from time to time, especially at craft fairs. He looks forward to the next time that Athens Area High School hosts their own craft fair.
To purchase its products, people can order them online at the company’s website at www.littleturtlesoaps.com. Once ordered, products can be shipped to customers’ addresses. Nelson noted that if someone spends $50, they get free shipping. Products can also be found on Little Turtle Soaps’ Facebook and Instagram pages.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.