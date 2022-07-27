Local bubble tea business expands, rides the fair circuit

Melyce and Logan Kenyon with their daughters stand outside their new drink trailer as they prepare for a busy Troy Fair.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

Few things quench your thirst on a hot summer day quite like ice cold lemonade. That certainly works in the Kenyon’s favor, as their Canton-based bubble tea and lemonade business has expanded.

Owners of MK Cafe and Catering, Melyce and Logan Kenyon have spent the last four years adapting. The couple originally opened a cafe and catering business on Troy Street in Canton in May of 2018. Melyce, a Canton native, had graduated with a culinary arts degree from Penn College and decided to start her own business back in her hometown.

