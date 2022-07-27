Local bubble tea business expands, rides the fair circuit

Few things quench your thirst on a hot summer day quite like ice cold lemonade. That certainly works in the Kenyon’s favor, as their Canton-based bubble tea and lemonade business has expanded.
Owners of MK Cafe and Catering, Melyce and Logan Kenyon have spent the last four years adapting. The couple originally opened a cafe and catering business on Troy Street in Canton in May of 2018. Melyce, a Canton native, had graduated with a culinary arts degree from Penn College and decided to start her own business back in her hometown.
She and Logan were forced to change their strategy, however, when the unprecedented covid-19 pandemic and its accompanying lockdown measures severely hindered their operation.
The Kenyons decided to shut down the restaurant portion of their business and focus on catering. They also bought a small trailer to serve bubble tea and lemonade out of. In the off-season they’ve served to-go meals that customers can order days ahead of time and pick up on the move.
But the thing that keeps Melyce and Logan the busiest has been the tea and lemonade trailer. They would haul the trailer to different locations throughout the week, and have become a mainstay at local farmers markets. The trailer has also been rented out at private events, and made an appearance at a few local Proms.
Now this summer the Kenyons have been riding the fair circuit. They announced back in April that their business was fully booked for every weekend through October 1.
They faced some difficulty at the Maple Festival in Troy this April. The problem was, the drink trailer was so popular they were swamped. The Kenyons say some people complained about the wait time.
“We had people saying they waited 35-40 minutes for a drink,” Melyce said, “and I’m sure we lost business from people who just left and weren’t going to wait.”
She and Logan decided to look into expanding. They originally planned to get a second small drink trailer, but instead they found one for sale that was roughly twice the length of the original.
“None of this was planned. We just stumbled upon it two days after the Maple Festival. It took us about two months of working on it to get the new trailer up and running,” the Kenyons report.
Making its debut on July 4 in Williamsport, the new drink trailer is long enough to facilitate two ordering and two pickup stations, effectively doubling the entrepreneurs drink output. The increased space also allows for greater efficiency.
“With the small trailer we’d have to make the tea and lemonade at the storefront and haul it in the trailer,” Melyce explained, “but with this one we can brew tea and make lemonade right here. So this one is more independent.”
The extra output has been a big boost for them, though they sometimes struggle with staffing.
The Kenyons, with their two daughters Adelynn and Laylah, pulled into the Troy Fair on Sunday after spending the previous week at the Lycoming County Fair in Hughesville.
After Troy, they listed off some of the many fairs and festivals they’ll go to such as the Clinton County Fair, Tioga County Fair, and Centre County Grange Fair.
“It’s a little easier back here in Troy because we have family nearby that can come take the girls and occupy them,” the admit, but they said they wouldn’t have it any other way than taking the kids with them on their adventures.
As for the original trailer, it will still be used in smaller street vending and private events. For now though, the new MK Cafe bubble tea trailer will be parked at Alparon Park for the Troy Fair near the bumper cars, ready with refreshing beverages for any fair goer feeling the heat.
