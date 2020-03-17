Local businesses transitioning with adversity of coronavirus

With Gov. Tom Wolf issuing new directives to help control the spread of COVID-19, locally owned businesses are finding different ways to operate.
On Monday, Wolf extended a shutdown notice to include nonessential government offices and businesses, with dining establishments limited to carry out or deliveries. Although Wolf urged compliance in the interest of public health, the governor said he would not force businesses to close their doors or stop events.
Katie Behm, an owner of Yanuzzi’s in Sayre Borough, had a unique perspective since she is also a nurse.
“If we’re going to do it we need to do it now,” she said.
While Behm hopes this is an overreaction and that things can go back to normal soon, she stressed, “It would be worse if we didn’t take it serious enough.”
As far as the business aspect is concerned, Behm was mainly focused on her staff.
“Talking with my dad and my brother, who are also owners, our first thoughts go to our employees,” she said. “We’re heartbroken to have to shut down certain aspects of the business.”
As for how they will operate moving forward, they will have takeout and will attempt to implement delivery and family meal options as well.
Steve Beeman, the owner and manager of Beeman’s in Athens Township, said coronavirus was really scary at the moment.
He was also concerned for his employees, saying, “We’ve got a lot of employees that depend on the income we can provide. ... It’s really scary and we’re trying to cut down equally so we can provide everything that we can for our employees while also serving the public.”
Beeman said they would be switching to pick up orders only while exploring the possibility for a delivery service.
“We’re all in this together you know,” he said.
In Towanda Township, Mike Sena, the owner of The Villa Sena, stated that they too will be complying with the new regulations through pick up and delivery options.
“I hope it gets nipped in the bud early,” he said. “ ... It’s going to be hard on anyone who’s a nonessential business.”
Though for him, the whole event seems almost surreal. “I don’t know, maybe there’s more to it? The government is reacting very strongly and if there is more to it, I am glad they are.”
