Dairy farmers, milk marketers, and nutritionists all over the country have recognized June as Dairy Month for more than 70 years. It’s a tradition held especially dear in the hearts of Bradford County residents, many of whom can trace their lineage back to the dairy farm.

Dairy farms in the area and in Pennsylvania overall have been declining, however. Fewer than 5,000 dairy farms are located in Pennsylvania, and current farmers face issues such as unpredictable weather patterns and consolidation in the dairy processing industry that keeps milk prices down.

