Dairy farmers, milk marketers, and nutritionists all over the country have recognized June as Dairy Month for more than 70 years. It’s a tradition held especially dear in the hearts of Bradford County residents, many of whom can trace their lineage back to the dairy farm.
Dairy farms in the area and in Pennsylvania overall have been declining, however. Fewer than 5,000 dairy farms are located in Pennsylvania, and current farmers face issues such as unpredictable weather patterns and consolidation in the dairy processing industry that keeps milk prices down.
Josh and Ashley Shedden of West Burlington believe they’ve found a way to keep a dairy operation profitable and productive, though.
They’ve decided to open up a creamery, where they are currently producing home-made ice cream.
The Creamery at Fairview Farm and Guest Ranch has rapidly gained local popularity, with seven local stores carrying their ice cream. They’re also a featured creamery on the Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail, a promotion by VisitPA encouraging state residents to search out small local creameries and eat local ice cream.
Making ice cream was actually not on the Shedden’s radar originally, according to Josh.
“I wanted to make yogurt but my milk inspector convinced me to start with ice cream, its got a longer shelf life and bigger draw,” he recalled.
So the Sheddens started churning ice cream a couple days a week. They travelled to Georgia to bring up a creamery setup including tanks, pasteurizer, churning machines, and pipeline. They have 10 cows whose milk goes into the process, and they produce close to 200 gallons of ice cream each week.
While most of their ice cream is shipped out to their various vendors, Josh and Ashley also bought a food trailer where they sell individual servings to locals.
“I was actually surprised. We’re kind of out of the way but we get good traffic of people wanting ice cream,” Josh explained, “People tell me this is more convenient than having to drive all the way to Troy or Towanda just for some ice cream.”
Fairview Farms ice cream is fully pasteurized and homogenized, and the Sheddens have 16 different flavors they make now.
They plan to expand the creamery business with bottling and selling their own milk and churning butter. Josh also hasn’t given up hope on yogurt.
“I still want to make yogurt. Icelandic skyr is a kind of yogurt made from skim milk, that would help me reduce waste and use all the milk ingredients,” he said.
The couple was happy when they were able to get included in the Ice Cream Trail, and look forward to continuing on this adventure of bringing agriculture back to its local roots. They’ll keep celebrating Dairy Month with homemade ice cream and excitement for the future.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.