This article was previously published in the summer 2023 edition of the Bradford County Living magazine.
LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP – On a sunny Saturday in early May, the smell of maple filled the Bradley’s Country Creamery Farm Store.
Beyond an assortment of cookies, jellies, candies, trail mix, syrup, and other treats that initially greet customers from the shelves, the machinery in the adjoined creamery hummed as owner Mark Bradley inspected his latest batch of maple-flavored milk before starting a round of bottling.
The creamery can process a maximum of 100 gallons per round of bottling. That day, he was doing a smaller 60-gallon batch. It’s a flavor he and his wife, Nichole, thought they would have cycled out by that time, but hadn’t yet due to continued demand.
Other flavors offered at times throughout the year have included vanilla, chocolate, coffee, strawberry, peanut butter-chocolate, cookies and cream, and a Christmastime staple: eggnog.
The most popular flavor overall? Mark said, “Chocolate, hands down.”
These milk products have garnered much love from local customers, as seen across social media. In fact, the growth of Bradley’s Country Creamery is solely due to word-of-mouth and their Facebook page. No website. No advertising. Just a product that many people find delicious.
“We’ve had people come from an hour away, an hour-and-a-half away and say, ‘My friend told me about this. I just had to come and try it,’” Mark explained.
“Last year, it was really neat to see. There was a group of weekend bikers that took a trip here – two hours – because they had heard of us,” Nichole added.
The product benefits from the vat-style of pasteurization they utilize, which Mark believes retains much more flavor than the higher temperature, continuous flow-style of pasteurization used in larger commercial operations.
Also, Bradley’s milk is not homogenized, which is a process of emulsifying the fat so the cream doesn’t separate and rise to the top if it sits long enough. From experience, Mark believes this extra processing is why so many people experience stomach issues with dairy.
“I have so many people tell me they can drink our milk just fine without any indigestion or acid reflux, or lactose intolerance,” he said.
In addition, Bradley’s milk retains a butterfat content between 4-4.2%, depending on the cows’ diet during the year, whereas commercial whole milk is standardized to 3.25%. Mark believes the butterfat adds a lot of flavor and provides a better mouth-feel when drinking it.
“It’s been really popular because of all that,” he explained. “The product really sells itself.”
HOW IT ALL STARTED
Bradley’s Country Creamery is situated on a 50-cow, 250-acre plot located off of Sportmans Road. Mark’s parents, Mike and Barb, purchased it in 1979. Along with 50 acres they rent, the farm is able to provide all of the feed the cows need except for the soy meal, which has difficulty growing on the hill.
“It’s no secret that farming isn’t very profitable,” Mark continued. “The markets fluctuate so much. You never know what you’re getting from one month to another. A lot of months you’re happy to break even. A lot of months you lose. And sometimes you come out ahead.”
Mark began kicking around the idea for the creamery around a decade ago. While presenting in the schools and hosting student field trips on the farm, he was motivated by questions about how people could buy the farm’s products and support it directly.
“That told me that there is an interest locally to support a local farm doing something like that,” he said.
But the question remained: Could he balance the daily duties of farming with operating a creamery? Exploring the idea more, Mark visited other creameries and spoke with those already in the business. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020 “and the milk markets kind of went nuts.”
“Our co-op that we ship milk to, they hit us with a quota, so we were only going to get paid for X amount of pounds of milk out of the milk tank. We were producing over that amount, so we were taking a loss with the excess milk that we were producing,” Mark said. “When things went haywire with that is when I really got serious about this (the creamery). We needed to secure some kind of long-term future for this farm.”
Mark had already seen many local farms close over the past 10-15 years, which had also negatively impacted area businesses that cater to agriculture. Plus, he wanted to make sure the Bradley farm could provide a future for his children — 11-year-old Parker and 8-year-old Alexa — if they choose to continue along that path.
They built the store and creamery with help from some neighbors and a contractor to take care of the stainless piping and welding. On April 9, 2022 — 13 months after deciding to move forward with the idea — Bradley’s County Creamery opened.
“The response was just mind-blowing,” Mark remembered. “We had a steady stream of cars up and down the driveway and up and down the road all day long. That was so encouraging to see that.”
They started the business with a goal of producing 100 gallons a week, but ended up producing 500 gallons a week that first week, and then 400 gallons the next week.
“Our heads were absolutely spinning to the point where I was almost scared that this was the new reality, that it was going to be this much all of the time,” he said. “Then it kind of leveled off.”
LOOKING FORWARD
The creamery currently produces around 300 gallons of flavored and unflavored milk per week. Solely a family operation, Mark said they are comfortable with the current level of production and have no immediate plans to expand.
However, there are some new flavors they’d like to try and roll out for the summer. Also, he said, drinkable yogurt in different flavors could be in the future if the production schedule works out.
“Who knows what next year will bring?” he added.
For Nichole, it’s been incredible to see this long-time dream come full circle and to have the support of the community.
“It’s really humbling,” she said. “I’m very proud of him (Mark) and his hard work, and to be able to share this with our kids is really special.”
Through the increased visibility of the Bradley farm — both through the products and the family events born from the creamery’s success — there is a growing awareness of the important role of local agriculture.
“That’s been a huge perk about the entire thing. We’ve been able to highlight not only how hard farming is, but we’ve been able to open people’s eyes by bringing them to the farm to see how things are done,” Mark said. “We have calves out there all summer long and I switch them out so we have small ones in there. To see people get out of the car and literally run through that patch to just pet the calf and get so excited with it. That’s an experience. Where else do you get to pet a calf? For a lot of people, that’s their first chance to do that.”
A high school teacher in the Tioga Central School District, Nichole will hear from students who are excited to visit the farm and grab some milk.
“There was another time when two young boys had brought their friends back all of the way from Binghamton to come down and have ice cream and real farm milk,” she said. “It’s exciting to see younger generations appreciating it and come out in the middle of nowhere to a small farm and be excited. It’s really exciting to be able to share that.”
Bradley’s Country Creamery is located at 3954 Sportmans Road, Athens. For more information, visit them on Facebook.
