Longtime Canton sporting goods store under new ownership

New owner of Jim’s Sporting Goods Owen Hoffman stands behind the counter with an AR-10 rifle for sale. Jim’s has long been home to a large selection of firearms and ammunition that draws customers from across the northern tier.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

CANTON — A business in Canton for as long as many can remember, Jim’s Sporting Goods, has been a local institution for decades. Now, after nearly fifty years of running the shop in Canton, Jim and Carol Fitch are handing over the keys to the store to new ownership.

The Fitches have transferred ownership to a young entrepreneur from Trout Run, Owen Hoffman, who had been a customer of Jim’s for several years when conversations about Jim retiring from the store came up.

