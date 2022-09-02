Longtime Canton sporting goods store under new ownership

CANTON — A business in Canton for as long as many can remember, Jim’s Sporting Goods, has been a local institution for decades. Now, after nearly fifty years of running the shop in Canton, Jim and Carol Fitch are handing over the keys to the store to new ownership.
The Fitches have transferred ownership to a young entrepreneur from Trout Run, Owen Hoffman, who had been a customer of Jim’s for several years when conversations about Jim retiring from the store came up.
“When this was first suggested I thought it was crazy,” Hoffman recalled, “but the more I thought about it and the more real it became, the more excited I got to give it a try.”
Hoffman, just twenty-two, recently graduated from Penn College with a degree in electrical engineering. He said he’s always wanted to run his own business.
“I always wanted to work for myself in one field or another, and this proved a great opportunity to do that,” he said.
Hoffman said that although he isn’t from Canton, he has similar small town roots and has hunted in similar areas to his customer base.
“I want everyone to know I’m hometown. I want to continue to serve the community and get to know the customers and fill Jim’s shoes,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman is committed to maintaining the familiarity the community feels toward Jim’s, and won’t be changing the name or hours anytime soon.
“There’s plenty of things I want to do. You know, I want a firing range and to organize events, but that’s on down the line,” Hoffman explained.
For now, he’ll have to focus on the upcoming rifle hunting season, which begins just after Thanksgiving. Hoffman reports he will be expanding the store’s hours in October like usual in order to better serve customers. The sporting goods store has a loyal cadre of customers that come from all directions, from New York to Williamsport, to purchase firearms for sporting and self defense, trade-in used firearms, and browse the shelves full of hunting accessories.
As far as changes, Hoffman reports he’s hoping to diversify the goods presented in the store, and he wants to bring in more fishing and archery supplies after the new year. He’s ordered new hats and shirts customers can purchase, and is maintaining the Liberty Safe dealership arm of the business. Jim, meanwhile, will hang around for a little while to make sure the transition goes smoothly.
“He’s been a big help and I’ve learned a lot just in the weeks I’ve been here. Jim’s making sure he doesn’t leave me in a mess,” Hoffman assured.
For area shoppers looking for local alternatives to the big sporting goods stores, it’s a welcome relief that Jim’s Sporting Goods appears to be in capable hands, and the community wishes the Fitches a long and happy retirement.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
