Some of the most influential local business owners and power players were at the first Lunch and Learn arranged by the Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce.
The Riverstone Inn, where the meetings are held, had to add an extra table to accommodate everyone who arrived Thursday. The events are about learning new things and networking with professionals in the local community.
Cait Monahon, the executive director for the Chamber of Commerce, was excited for the turnout but she wasn’t the only one. Raul Azpiazu commented, “The chamber is doing an excellent job trying to expand their services.” He added, “This is the largest crowd I’ve seen.”
Aubrey Carrington of the Bradford Wyoming County Literacy Program was also quick to applaud the efforts of the networking.
The board members introduced Thursday alongside Monahon were: Jon Secor, President of the Executive Committee, on the board for seven years; Matt Tavani, Vice President of the Executive Committee, on the board for four years; William Them, Treasurer of the Executive Committee, on the board for 13 years; Lori Smith, Secretary of the Executive Committee, on the board for 15 years; Kyle Lane, served as a member of the board for 13 years; Nancy Kulick, served as a member of the board for four years; Allyson Bridgham, served as a member of the board for three years; Kim Baldwin, served as a member of the board for five years; Jim Good, served as a member of the board for eight years.
Anyone interested in the ongoing events of the Chamber of Commerce can sign up for their newsletter at their website https://www.towandawysox.com/.
