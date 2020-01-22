After a hiatus due to a change in leadership, the Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its Lunch and Learn programs, with the first set for this Thursday at the Riverstone Inn in Wysox.
The returning program was highlighted during Monday’s meeting of the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency.
According to tourism board and chamber President John Secor, these events feature topics that can help chamber members and other guests from the community, such as a past event focusing on boosting Google results, or a speaker from an area organization. Secor added that representatives from The Children’s House are currently scheduled to speak during February’s event.
Typically held on the third Thursday of each month, this week’s program will take place from noon to 1 p.m. and offer an opportunity for guests to meet the chamber’s board members, according to the CBCCC’s website. Admission for non-chamber members is $10, and all participants must cover the cost of their own lunch.
Anyone interested in registering or looking for more information can call (570) 268-2732 or email cait@towandawysox.com.
