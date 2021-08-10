TOWN OF NICHOLS – A man at Tioga Downs Casino Resort won $137,171.54 Sunday after producing a royal flush of spades at the Mississippi Stud table.
According to an announcement from the casino, the unidentified man earned the mega jackpot off of a $1 side bet made in addition to his regular bet. Tioga Downs officials noted that this was one of the largest prizes handed out at the resort in quite some time.
“Tioga Downs is always excited when someone is able to beat the odds and get a mega jackpot,” officials said in the release. “With such a low starting bet of $1, the ending prize is especially astounding and exciting for everyone at the casino. This winner is a welcome addition to the jackpot hall of fame.”
