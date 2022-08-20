TROY — The natural world provides us with gifts that can be found right in our backyards. Through good stewardship, plants can be cultivated for everyday goods and used to build connections with both people and nature itself. This is a philosophy shared by a Troy-based farm and business that has provided natural items for a decade and looks forward to an exciting future.

Maple Hollow Products creates and sells a variety of all-natural hair and skin care items such as soaps, lotions and lip balms, as well as facial scrubs, massage oils, shampoos and conditioners. The business grows and uses a multitude of plants in its products that include calendula, elder flower, indigo, lemon verbena, echinacea and many more.

