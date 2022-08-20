TROY — The natural world provides us with gifts that can be found right in our backyards. Through good stewardship, plants can be cultivated for everyday goods and used to build connections with both people and nature itself. This is a philosophy shared by a Troy-based farm and business that has provided natural items for a decade and looks forward to an exciting future.
Maple Hollow Products creates and sells a variety of all-natural hair and skin care items such as soaps, lotions and lip balms, as well as facial scrubs, massage oils, shampoos and conditioners. The business grows and uses a multitude of plants in its products that include calendula, elder flower, indigo, lemon verbena, echinacea and many more.
The products can be found in Troy area stores such as Barnstead Pantry, Cooke’s Pharmacy, The CopperTree Shop and Milky Way Farms. In Towanda, its products can be found at the natural foods store, Jurnack’s, Naturally! Items can also be purchased and delivered to customers via the online delivery service, Delivered Fresh.
The business creates “clean botanical beauty products in a manner that honors, protects and celebrates the natural world and her gifts,” according to its website.
“It’s hard to pick even my top 10 favorite plants because I am constantly learning about all of their benefits to skin,” said Maple Hollow Products owner Beth Ward. “I try to get down to the foundational building blocks of the products and create whatever I can from scratch.”
The business started around 10 years ago when Ward made her first batch of soap in her kitchen. She immediately loved it and the craft took off from there. She has recently started to distill her own essential oils from the plants that she grows.
“I enjoy working with plants and looking for natural remedies for skin care,” Ward said. “The first real product that I sold was soap created from carrots and chamomile. I started making that for my family, and my husband suggested that I start selling it.”
The hobby grew into a business and she started off selling items at her uncle’s popcorn shop, Mill Street Treats in Sylvania.
“I had herbs growing in my garden, so I wildcrafted them to use in my products,” she said. “We outgrew my little flower bed, so we began a small scale herb farm to keep up with the production, and that’s how it became a herbal beauty company.”
Ward is passionate about her plant cultivation and the ability to wildcraft herbs into desirable products. Wildcrafting is the act of harvesting plants from natural habitats for either food or medicinal reasons.
She grows many of her plants from seed and works to germinate them at Greener Pastures Farm & Greenhouse in Armenia Township. Ward eventually moves the plants into her own garden and then grows, dries and processes them. She also teaches at Greener Pastures and offers courses on planting there throughout the year.
“I enjoy teaching about the benefits of wild and grown herbs and showing people the importance of the plants that grow in our backyards,” she said.
Ward believes that wildcrafting and her products that result from it is a great way to both protect and foster a bond with the natural world.
“Our company believes in being good stewards by farming sustainably and sourcing locally,” she said. “At the heart of our business, we create these products but we learn from plants as we create with them.”
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
