First Citizens Community Bank welcomed Mark Elsbree to their Sayre/Towanda Advisory Board.
In his role as board member, Elsbree will be a communication channel for the Bank, providing information on the needs of his community and in turn making sure the community is aware of ways First Citizens can fulfill those needs.
Elsbree is a lifelong resident of the Valley and a retired banker. He spends his time in retirement helping out on his family’s 150-year-old dairy farm, where his son also works as a sixth generation farmer. Elsbree is the secretary of the Valley Energy Board of Directors, and a board member of the Tioga Point Cemetery. He was the former president of the Sayre Rotary, the treasurer and coach of Athens Little League, treasurer of Athens Wesleyan Church Capital Campaign, and board member of the Athens FFA Advisory Committee, the Bradford County 4-H Advisory Committee, and board member and graduate of the Valley Leadership Program.
He joins Joseph Landy (Attorney, Landy & Rossettie, PLLC), Thomas McDonald (gastroenterologist, Guthrie Hospital), Mark Gannon (CEO, Gannon Associates), Anthony Ventello (executive director, Progress Authority) and Rinaldo “Ray” DePaola (retired attorney, Griffin Dawsey DePaola & Jones PC).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.