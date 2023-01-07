“Dance allows you to find yourself and lose yourself at the same time.”-Unknown.

There’s a team in Troy working to teach the art of dance to Bradford County residents. Sheryl Mondock and her daughter Melinda Woodruff are the duo teaching dance styles such as Tap, Ballet, Fusion, and Contemporary dance to clients in their Troy-based studio. Sheryl oversees day-to-day operation as Studio Director. Melinda leads many of the classes, and as Artistic Director has choreographed and produced many full-length productions such as “Dream of a Nutcracker” and “The Great & Powerful Oz”.

