“Dance allows you to find yourself and lose yourself at the same time.”-Unknown.
There’s a team in Troy working to teach the art of dance to Bradford County residents. Sheryl Mondock and her daughter Melinda Woodruff are the duo teaching dance styles such as Tap, Ballet, Fusion, and Contemporary dance to clients in their Troy-based studio. Sheryl oversees day-to-day operation as Studio Director. Melinda leads many of the classes, and as Artistic Director has choreographed and produced many full-length productions such as “Dream of a Nutcracker” and “The Great & Powerful Oz”.
Sheryl and Melinda have both pursued dance for much of their lives, with Melinda opening the first Melinda’s School of Dance at Mansfield University in 2010.
Melinda has trained at a host of studios over the years, including Leslie’s School of Dance in Elmira, the Ithaca Ballet Center in Ithaca, and Rafael Grigorian’s School of Ballet in Elmira; where she trained for more than 16 years. Her diverse background also includes study at Dance Masters of America at Buffalo University. Her repertoire includes training in jazz, Russian classical ballet, tap, and Irish step dance, among other styles.
She and Sheryl, a dance teacher herself, now run Melinda’s School of Dance out of their studio in Troy. They run 20 sessions a week, with close to 140 students in total.
Gymnastics classes are also available.
The dancers at the school will often find themselves performing at local events such as the Troy Fair and Laurel Festival, as well as a host of parades and other events in the area. They see these as opportunities for dancers to showcase their skill and everything they learned for a public audience.
The studio also hosts spring and fall recitals so the families of dancers can come see what they’ve accomplished.
But they aren’t bound to Troy, Mondock said in interview.
“We just returned from Dance the World Disney in December where our dancers performed on state for a group routine at Disney Springs, followed by a parade with 800 other dancers down Main Street in Magic Kingdom,” she explained.
Woodruff was awarded a Director’s Award from the Board of Directors of Dance the World while she was there.
It hasn’t all been roses for the instructors, however. During lockdown they were challenged with keeping the studio “open” and teaching their students from afar.
“We did run all of our classes on Zoom during the shutdown. Not only did we operate our full schedule, but we recorded competition routines and competed in virtual dance competitions,” boasted Mondock. Several dancers earned first place finishes in those virtual competitions, proving their resilience in trying times.
Now, with full schedules and offering classes, the duo look forward to finding new opportunities for their dancers to perform. A return to Disney is also a priority.
Mondock said watching the students achieve is the best part, “Meeting new people and seeing the excitement of our dancers whether they conquer a new skill in class or when they perform for thousands of people at Disney”.
More information on classes offered at Melinda’s School of Dance can be found on their Facebook page or their website at melindasdanceschool.com
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.