Pivot Physical Therapy Athletic Trainer William Frye hit the pavement Monday morning, setting out on an over 64 mile trek from Pivot’s facility in Tunkhannock to their Canton location for the sixth time to raise money to help feed local kids.
Each year, Frye uses his fitness feat to raise money for Child Hunger Outreach Partners, a non-profit organization out of Towanda that provides food for children in need in seven local counties.
Last year, $2,058.81 was donated to CHOP through Frye’s Walk For Hunger, though he hopes that number will continue to climb each year to reach a $10,000 per year goal.
Frye stated that this year financial contributions to CHOP are more important than ever as the organization has moved from packing 1,000 food bags a week for children in the counties they support to supplying 14,000 bags per week to meet a need that has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic began — a $14,000 per week expense as each bag contains three meals and costs the organization $1.
Frye stated that the Walk For Hunger is “on pace” to raise more money this year than last year, thanks to two large donations that have been made.
Frye will be walking from Athens to Troy today and will complete the Walk For Hunger on Friday with a final stretch of walking from Troy to Canton.
Pivot will continue collecting money to be donated to CHOP through the Walk For Hunger until the end of July.
