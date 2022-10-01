Miller's Corn Maze returns

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP — The entire Bradford County community can have some seasonal fun Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2 at an annual attraction popular for the whole family.
The 5th Annual Miller’s Corn Maze is now open at Sugar Branch Farms in Columbia Cross Roads. The opening weekend festival’s hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The corn maze will be open for the month of October, but closed on Halloween weekend. Hours this month will be Fridays from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The 8.5 acre corn maze’s theme this year is “Pennsylvania Road Map’ with the attraction cut into shapes that resemble features such as the Liberty Bell, the Penn State logo and a dairy cow.
“Our first year we opened for just one day to see how it went. In that one day, we had a thousand people walk through,” said co-owner Amanda Miller. “We are so grateful for the community support.”
The Millers operate Sugar Branch Farms and have hosted the corn maze for the past few years to show their gratitude towards local residents.
“Our family can farm because of our local community,” said Miller. “Our community is our neighbors, our employees, all the people we feed. We couldn’t do it without them, so we start out our corn maze season every year highlighting our community and the many people who volunteer in a variety of roles. Without them this little rural community wouldn’t be so special.”
Attendees also have the chance to learn more about Pennsylvania’s “top agricultural commodities, such as maple, mushrooms, dairy, eggs, corn and beans,” according to Miller’s Corn Maze’s website.
People can feel free to “explore the maze while learning all sorts of Pennsylvania history and fun facts,” the website adds.
Prices are $5 for kids 18 and under, $10 for adults. Kids three and under are free. Admission includes all the festivities and vendors, hay rides and mazes. Pumpkins will be sold, along with homemade donuts.
The weekend will include activities for kids, such as grain bin basketball and straw man making. Live music will also be performed by the Farm Dog Duo on the farm.
