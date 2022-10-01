Miller's Corn Maze returns

Miller’s Corn Maze is located at 931 Sopertown Rd. in Columbia Cross Roads. The maze’s theme this year is “Pennsylvania Road Map’ with the attraction cut into shapes that resemble the Liberty Bell, the Penn State logo and a dairy cow.

 Photo provided by Miller’s Corn Maze

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP — The entire Bradford County community can have some seasonal fun Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2 at an annual attraction popular for the whole family.

The 5th Annual Miller’s Corn Maze is now open at Sugar Branch Farms in Columbia Cross Roads. The opening weekend festival’s hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

