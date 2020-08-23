TOWANDA BOROUGH – The mobile extension of the former brick-and-mortar Flying Cow Bakery and Cafe in Towanda Borough recently received eight violations from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratory Services, rendering the business out of compliance, like the physical location had been multiple times before its closure, pending a successful follow-up inspection.
Violations from an inspection performed Aug. 14 start off citing a lack of food safety knowledge by restaurant management. Other violations include the presence of broken glass in the back of the deli case, onions and bags of rolls being stored in a sink with spray bottles of cleaner, opened tomato sauce that was stored with a loose sheet of plastic wrap over it instead of in a sealed container as required, ready to eat food items without any date markings, and cut fries stored in buckets that were “grease and grime laden on the exterior of the container.”
The inspector also reported an unclean cutting board with food residue, as well as grease, dust, and old food residue build up on the grill unit, exhaust hood, deli case doors and handles, refrigerator door and handle, floor, walls, and ceiling, and the exterior of the facility.
A previous inspection of the mobile unit published April 2019 found the food truck in compliance, although there were two areas of concern – the use of a deeply scored cutting board that hadn’t been resurfaced or discarded as was required, and the base of the walls behind the cook line being “extremely dirty.”
The most recent inspection at the Flying Cow’s former physical location on 7 State St. came up in compliance on the same day the building shut its doors, July 17, after more than 10 years in business. According to Department of Agriculture records, that inspection was a third follow-up stemming from an initial failed inspection on June 16 that detailed nine violations. These violations included a “white mold like substance” on the racks and walls of the walk-in cooler; improper covering of beans, macaroni, and potato salads in the walk-in cooler; wet wiping cloths being left in the food preparation area and not stored in sanitizer solution; frozen condensate dripping onto boxes in the walk-in freezer from the cooling unit; food boxes including those with potatoes and shortening stored directly on the freezer floor instead of 6 inches above as required; food residue on the cold-hold units used for sandwich making; food residue left on a can opener (although it was corrected on site); food residue on cutting boards; and roast beef and ham being stored at 51 degrees instead of at 41 degrees or below as required.
A follow-up inspection performed June 26 found a cutting board with holes collecting food residue; a slicer, milkshake machine, cutting board, and potato slicer with old food residue; a leaking grease trap that caused grease to be tracked throughout the facility; a cream filled pie and cooked chicken stored at too warm of a temperature; incorrect responses to food safety questions from the person in charge; and continued condensation dripping on food stored in the walk-in freezer.
Another follow up on July 2 found ground beef being held at 45 degrees instead of the required 41 degrees or below (it was moved into another cooler); mops not being hung to air dry; no date markings on cooked chicken in the walk-in cooler; frozen condensate collecting on frozen food stored below its discharge line; burgers being served undercooked at the customer’s request without an advisory on the menu; food residue on the slicer; and old food residue on the potato slicer.
The Department of Agriculture notes, “Any inspection is a ‘snapshot’ of the day and time of the inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term cleanliness of an establishment. Also, at the time of the inspection, violations are recorded but are often corrected on site prior to the inspector leaving the establishment.”
