Most staff back to work at Guthrie

Guthrie has been able to mostly restore its staffing across the board following cuts and reductions made in April and June due to a temporary reduction of services and financial challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
In June, around 200 full-time Guthrie positions were either eliminated or reduced to part-time. Furloughs were carried out a couple of months prior due to the closure of offices and the reduction of services as Pennsylvania health officials prepared hospitals to be able to respond to an influx of COVID-19.
In a letter to employees with the June reductions, Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Joseph Scopelliti said the decisions were “necessary for the long-term viability of Guthrie, but they can be difficult.”
The organization had also redesigned its workforce through attrition and a reduction in the number of vacant positions. Scopelliti himself took a 30% pay decrease while the salaries for vice presidents were reduced by 20%. Physician leaders and other physicians took a 10% to 20% reduction in pay as well.
“All types of surgeries and visits have since resumed and typical volumes are quickly returning,” Guthrie officials said in a statement. “To meet those patient needs, most furloughed staff have returned to work. In bringing back staff to the work environment, Guthrie is not only focusing on aligning staffing needs with patient volumes, but also on returning staff to the workplace in the safest manner possible.”
Officials added that more staff will be brought back to work as the organization continues to rebound.
