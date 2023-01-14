Mutual Capital Group, Inc. and its flagship company, Tuscarora Wayne Insurance Company, located in Wyalusing, recently announced the appointment of J. Bradley Scovill to the boards of directors.
Scovill is the president and chief executive officer of Citizens and Northern Corp., Wellsboro. He is a banking and diversified financial services executive with 30 years of experience as a senior leader and board member in commercial banking and related financial services companies. He has broad involvement in corporate governance and investor relations with SEC registered bank holding companies, including board development and investor presentations, and extensive experience in strategic and capital planning, asset liability management, interest rate risk, liquidity, and investment portfolio management.
