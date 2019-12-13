The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development is providing $5 million in funding to help manufacturers stay competitive in the industry with changing markets and new technology.
Included in Thursday’s announcement was a $598,369 approval for the Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center, Inc., which serves Bradford, Sullivan, and nine other counties in the region.
According to the DCED, the money will be used “to support new outreach methods, technology awareness, business assessments, and more.” Nearly 1,000 small manufacturers will be able to take advantage of these services, although there will be a more specific focus on small start-ups and those serving rural areas.
The funding is part of Gov. Tom Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative, which has provided more than $10 million in funding to industrial resource centers since it was launched in October 2017.
“This funding can help IRCs reach more small businesses through increased and improved outreach and improve manufacturers’ awareness of best practices and resources,” said DCED Secretary Dennis Davin.
