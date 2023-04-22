NEPIRC Dream Team Ambassadors meet with students at Towanda career fair

Pictured are NEPIRC Dream Team Ambassadors Jim Winterringer, left and Nate Halverson, right of Towanda Metadyne during the recent career fair at Towanda Jr./Sr. High School.

 Photo Provided

NEPIRC Manufacturing Dream Team Ambassadors Jim Winterringer and Nate Halverson of Towanda Metadyne recently spoke at the Bradford/Sullivan County Career Fair at Towanda Jr./Sr. High School. The event was presented by the Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission. Matt Wheeler, NEPIRC business advisor and Dream Team Ambassador lead, also represented the organization.

More than 800 students from seven school districts attended the career fair, including students from Athens, Canton, Northeast Bradford, Sullivan County, Towanda, Troy and Wyalusing school districts, as well as Serve, Inc. of Monroeton, Pa.