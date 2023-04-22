NEPIRC Dream Team Ambassadors meet with students at Towanda career fair

NEPIRC Manufacturing Dream Team Ambassadors Jim Winterringer and Nate Halverson of Towanda Metadyne recently spoke at the Bradford/Sullivan County Career Fair at Towanda Jr./Sr. High School. The event was presented by the Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission. Matt Wheeler, NEPIRC business advisor and Dream Team Ambassador lead, also represented the organization.
More than 800 students from seven school districts attended the career fair, including students from Athens, Canton, Northeast Bradford, Sullivan County, Towanda, Troy and Wyalusing school districts, as well as Serve, Inc. of Monroeton, Pa.
Students asked a variety of questions, but the most common ones focused on salaries.
“I tried to put myself in their shoes back in high school, telling them you can start out making this range, but you have the potential to go to this level. There were some questions about the process and interest in manufacturing, but most of them wanted to know what we did and how much we made,” said Winterringer, plant foreman and a 2008 graduate of Towanda Jr./Sr. High School.
To help students have a better understanding of what the company does, Winterringer and Halverson brought samples of the parts the company manufactures to the event.
“Some of them asked what we did with these parts, what they were for, so that was good. Some of them had questions already on a sheet so we got a lot of the same questions, but they seemed genuinely interested in what we do,” said Halverson, operations engineer.
The goal of the career day was to assist students in career exploration and to help them discover the pathways that connect education to employment. They learned what skills are necessary in today’s job market and how to be successful on the job. Students were introduced to various careers available in the Northern Tier and received first-hand information from area businesses about those careers.
Eric Joseph Esoda, president and CEO of NEPIRC, knows that high school students will benefit greatly from interacting with the Dream Team Ambassadors.
“We know that our future Gen Z workforce and high school juniors and seniors are not seeing an updated and more accurate depiction of what manufacturing careers are really like, the great products that are manufactured in NEPA and the great companies that make those products. We want to modernize that image and impression and opinion of manufacturing by placing younger manufacturing professionals in high schools and community colleges to talk firsthand about their experiences with manufacturing, what led to their career in manufacturing, and what they enjoy about that career, and how manufacturing has impacted their lives,” said Esoda.
The Dream Team Ambassador program is supported through a grant secured by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center from the PA Department of Community & Economic Development. For more information on the program, or to request a Dream Team Ambassador to speak at your school or organization’s career fair, contact Jenelle Osborne, Dream Team Program Coordinator, at jenelle@NEPIRC.com.
