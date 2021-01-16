In response to industry inquiries, the Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center and the Industrial Resource Center Network will host a no-cost Legal Aspects of COVID-19 Vaccination for Employers webinar for manufacturing firms of all sizes on Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. The live interactive webinar will be broadcast via Microsoft Teams and advanced registration is required.
The webinar will be moderated by NEPIRC and the featured presenter will be attorney James Devine, a partner of Cipriani & Werner – a nationwide legal firm that specializes in representing employers in this niche aspect of HR and employment law.
Among other topics, the event will cover the legal ramifications of mandating vaccination for employees, how to address the concerns of workers opposed to vaccination, the extent to which employers can disclose the vaccination status of co-workers and similar topics.
Manufacturing sector managers, supervisors, HR professionals and executives desiring to register for the event should email Chelsey Coslett, NEPIRC Marketing Specialist, at Chelsey@NEPIRC.com. While this event is free to attend, electronic “seating” is limited to 250 attendees.
