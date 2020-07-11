By the Review
Manufacturers across 11 counties of northeastern Pennsylvania, including Bradford and Sullivan counties are now being offered free assistance with how to best return to operation following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center, a not-for-profit organization with a focus on “assisting regional manufacturers” has announced that they will provide free COVID-19 Recovery Recommendation Reports to any “small and mid-sized companies.”
NEPIRC is offering “customized recommendations” to help each manufacturing business “accelerate their post-pandemic return to full operations, profitability and employment levels.”
To utilize the help offered through NEPIRC, manufacturers are asked to complete an online self-assessment, which can be obtained by emailing info@NEPIRC.com. NEPIRC states that businesses can expect to be contacted by a NEPIRC manufacturing specialist within 48 hours of submitting the assessment to “provide the company with a tailored recovery plan along with a listing of federal, state and local resources available to help them.”
NEPIRC representatives state that the ability to offer free assessments is made possible through CARES Act funding provided to the National Institute of Standards and Technology and Manufacturing Extension Partnership Program.
President and CEO of NEPIRC Eric Joseph Esoda has announced that the organization’s free manufacturer self-assessment and recovery recommendation reports will be available for at least six months, potentially longer “based upon industry demand” but that “NEPIRC encourages companies to complete their assessment and receive their reports promptly so that they can return to full operations as quickly and efficiently as possible with NEPIRC’s help.”
Esoda stated that the manufacturing sector is a “critical component of Bradford County’s overall economy” as manufacturing firms made up nearly 16% of total employment in the county prior to COVID-19 lockdowns.
Manufacturing firms were the second largest local employment sector and employed more individuals than the natural resource extraction, construction, agriculture, accommodation and food service sectors combined, according to Esoda, who noted that last year alone, Bradford County’s manufacturing firms invested over $216 million into the Bradford County economy in total annual compensation to their employees.
“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic hit Bradford County manufacturers very hard. Nearly one-third of the County’s manufacturers remained closed throughout the pandemic, while many others experienced a reduction in workforce as the county entered into a recessionary period,” Esoda said. “The goal of this effort is to accelerate the pace at which small and mid-sized manufacturers return to pre-COVID-19 levels of sales, production, profitability and, ultimately, employment. NEPIRC wants to ensure that manufacturers quickly gear-up, rekindle relationships with existing customers, attract new customers, maximize their operating efficiency, recall furloughed employees and create new employment opportunities as quickly and safely as possible. The County will benefit in terms of increased employment and improved quality of life.”
