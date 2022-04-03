The Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center’s (NEPIRC’s) rescheduled Manufacturing Best Practices Expo and Summit (also known as MFG DAY) has now become the region’s largest B2B event. Originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, the event was rescheduled to Friday, May 6 due to COVID-19 concerns.
The May 6 event will be held at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has already broken past records in terms of sponsors and exhibitors.
The agenda for NEPIRC’s MFG DAY expo has also grown from the original to now include four timely-topic breakout sessions, a keynote speaker luncheon, a panel discussion hosted by PSA Robotics on automation (robotics) implementation, a panel discussion hosted by the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce on workforce attraction and retention in the manufacturing industry, a panel discussion hosted by event sponsor NEPA Alliance PTAC on doing business with government entities, a post-event reception and plenty of networking time for exhibitors and attendees. David Beurle, futurist and founder of Future iQ, will provide the keynote address – The World Ahead: A Decade of Turbulence, Transformation & Triumph – as a follow-up to his 2019 presentation to a capacity audience.
In addition to highlighting the region’s manufacturers, providing networking opportunities and offering world-class content, this year’s MFG DAY event will encourage the creation of localized supply chains and regional business-to-business commerce.
“Our manufacturers learned a great deal during the pandemic – including the risks associated with distant supply chains and, conversely, the benefit of localized supplier and vendor relationships,” said Eric Joseph Esoda, NEPIRC’s president and CEO.
“In response, our manufacturers are entering the post-pandemic economy eager to create new networks and business relationships with companies within the region and conduct more business locally,” he added.
The full agenda for the event, as well as attendee registration information can be found at www.NEPIRCMFGDAY.com or obtained by calling Chelsey Coslett, NEPIRC’s manager of Marketing and Stakeholder Engagement, at (570) 704–0018.
NEPIRC is a not-for-profit consulting organization that provides world-class technical, engineering, consultative and training services to small and mid-sized manufacturers across an 11-county region of northeastern, northern and parts of central Pennsylvania.
