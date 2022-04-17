New cafe opens in LeRoy

A LeRoy business recently celebrated a sort of second grand opening.
Drivers going between Monroeton and Canton on Route 414 will no doubt recognize the A&A Country Market of LeRoy. A popular stop for fuel on the long drive, it has also made a name for itself with its friendly staff and home cooked specials like pulled pork and taco salads.
Since the store opened in January 2021, it has served as a convenient location for essentials and functions as a gathering place for LeRoy residents who wished to avoid driving all the way to Canton.
Now, the A&A has begun its new project, the A&A Cafe. Located in the back part of the store proper, the cafe is home to a display of jewelry, some handmade by the owners, as well as knick-knacks, mugs, hats, and other assorted home goods.
The big draw will naturally be the coffee station, bubble tea, and lemonade the cafe serves.
Owner Niki Castle-Marbaker said the store is installing a walk-up window and some picnic tables so customers can come and get ice cream during the summer.
Currently the Cafe is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. but those times will likely change as the A&A looks to add new staff.
